Breakfast and lunch free for all students at North Gibson Schools

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Not a single student will go home hungry this school year at North Gibson Schools.

The school district announced for 2023-2024, all students K-12 will be able to get free breakfast and lunch, which school officials say they are excited about.

“We are happy to be able to provide these savings to our families!” says North Gibson Schools on social media. “We can’t wait for Aug. 8!”

Although meals are free, the district says students will still have to pay for second meals and à la carte items.

Additionally, we’re told there will no textbooks fees for this school year either.

North Gibson Schools announced the exciting news on social media Friday night and received dozens of appreciative comments from parents.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.