On alert for extreme heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have an anticipated high temperature in the lower 90s today, and high levels of humidity mean we could have heat index values in triple digits. They could even reach as high as 110°. A heat advisory will remain in effect until 7 PM tonight.

We’re expecting a slight decrease in our high temperatures over the next few days. Starting midway through the week we’ll have several days of scattered rain and possible storms.

In the back half of the week, we could see our temperatures rise again into the lower 90s.

