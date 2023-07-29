Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

On alert for extreme heat

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have an anticipated high temperature in the lower 90s today, and high levels of humidity mean we could have heat index values in triple digits. They could even reach as high as 110°. A heat advisory will remain in effect until 7 PM tonight.

We’re expecting a slight decrease in our high temperatures over the next few days. Starting midway through the week we’ll have several days of scattered rain and possible storms.

In the back half of the week, we could see our temperatures rise again into the lower 90s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found inside Harriet Street house
Woman found dead inside abandoned home on Harriet Street identified
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Reports of the crash came in just after noon Thursday.
UPDATE: Evansville man seriously hurt in Illinois plane crash
MPD: 3 in custody after I-69 pursuit
MPD: 3 in custody after I-69 pursuit
New Crumbl Cookies officially opening in Evansville
New Crumbl Cookies officially opening in Evansville

Latest News

Break in the heat on Sunday
Break in the heat on Sunday
WFIE Alert Day
Break in the heat on Sunday
Newscast Recording
14 First Alert Forecast 4 p.m.
7/28 14 First Alert Sunrise
7/28 14 First Alert Sunrise