Woman found dead inside abandoned home on Harriet Street identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We now know the name of the of the person who was found dead inside a home on Harriet Street two weeks ago.

The victim has been identified as Shanay Michell Hunt, 45-years-old, according to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steven Lockyear.

Officials tell us a man was checking out a boarded-up house and discovered her body inside.

Police will continue to investigate, but say they don’t suspect foul play.

According to the coroner, autopsy results are currently pending.

