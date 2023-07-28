Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Woman found dead inside abandoned home on Harriet Street identified

Body found inside Harriet Street house
Body found inside Harriet Street house(WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We now know the name of the of the person who was found dead inside a home on Harriet Street two weeks ago.

The victim has been identified as Shanay Michell Hunt, 45-years-old, according to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steven Lockyear.

Officials tell us a man was checking out a boarded-up house and discovered her body inside.

Police will continue to investigate, but say they don’t suspect foul play.

According to the coroner, autopsy results are currently pending.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Preliminary manner of deaths released for McLean Co. women
Reports of the crash came in just after noon Thursday.
UPDATE: Evansville man seriously hurt in Illinois plane crash
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Traffic Alert: Traffic backed up on Lloyd Expressway due to crash
Traffic Alert: Traffic backed up on Lloyd Expressway due to crash
Luke Schmitz
Man arrested for robbery of motel guest in Evansville

Latest News

ISP warning residents of asphalt scam in southern Ind. area
ISP warning residents of asphalt scam in southern Ind. area
Harrison band cancels preview show
Harrison band cancels preview show
‘Stuff the Bus’ officially begins in Vanderburgh, Warrick counties
‘Stuff the Bus’ officially begins in Vanderburgh, Warrick counties
‘Stuff the Bus’ officially begins in Vanderburgh, Warrick counties
‘Stuff the Bus’ officially begins in Vanderburgh, Warrick counties