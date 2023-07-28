Birthday Club
UPS and Teamsters union reps. reach deal in nationwide strike

By Liz DeSantis
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - UPS and its Teamster union representatives reached a deal earlier this week averting a nationwide strike starting at the end of the month.

Some local union leaders from the Tri-State participated in securing the largest private labor contract in the country.

Chuck Whobrey is the president of Teamsters Local 215 in Evansville. He says he traveled to Washington D.C. this week for the final negotiations with UPS.

Some of the wins Whobrey said they secured include air conditioning in new trucks for drivers and increased pay for part and full-time workers.

However, Whobrey says the newly reached deal is also a win for all union workers in the Tri-State.

”Other unions when they’re bargaining with those members say hey we need to keep pace with the teamsters,” said Whobrey. “We need to benefit and that is how these things set the tone. They can set the tone positively or negatively”

There are two Teamster unions in the Tri-State, one in kentucky and one in Indiana, in total they represent more than five hundred UPS workers.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

