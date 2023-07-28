That’s a wrap! Horror movie shot in Owensboro finishes filming

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro native is putting the finishing touches on a New Fears Eve, a horror comedy film that follows three friends on New Years Eve who are stalked by The Doctor, the “sadistic surgeon of death.”

Director P.J. Starks, who was born and raised in the Tri-State, says his crew filmed the movie in Owensboro with the help of many local businesses and organizations.

Several names of Hollywood were brought to Owensboro for filming, including Dave Sheridan (Scary Movie, Horrible Bosses), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp, Terrifier 2), Hannah Fierman (V/H/S, Shudder’s Creepshow series) and Jeffrey Reddick (creator of the Final Destination franchise).

Starks tells 14 News that the film was made possible by help from Musick Studios, Asylum Tattoo & Art Gallery, Fetta Specialty Pizza, Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, The Pub on 2nd, Famous Bistro, Kentucky Wesleyan College, Owensboro Community & Technical College, The RiverPark Center and the Owensboro Police Department.

You can learn more about the film and watch the trailer by visiting the Blood Moon Pictures official social media page.

New Fears Eve (P.J, Starks)

