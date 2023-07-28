Birthday Club
‘Stuff the Bus’ officially begins in Vanderburgh, Warrick counties

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People in the Vanderburgh and Warrick counties have the chance to help local kids get school supplies they need Friday.

The ‘Stuff the Bus’ event is officially here in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties.

That event is hosted by the local chapter of the Salvation Army, and will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 6 p.m.

Alex Rahman with the Salvation Army spoke with our Sunrise team to discuss the event.

You can catch that interview in the video above.

