Select Specialty Hospital’s Landmark Smokestack set for demolition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The landmark smokestack at Select Specialty Hospital Evansville is coming down.

A release shows that’s set to happen at 7 a.m. on July, 31.

The smokestack is located on Cherry Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 4th Street.

Officials say the smokestack will be dismantled as part of a building improvement plan.

The Klenck Company will remove the smokestack’s bricks by hand, and the process is expected to last about a week until August 4.

According to a release, the demolition is expected to affect traffic patterns. Traffic will be closed on Cherry St. from 4th St. to the Riverwalk building adjacent to the hospital.

