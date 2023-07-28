Birthday Club
Select Specialty Hospital’s Landmark Smokestack set for demolition

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The landmark smokestack at Select Specialty Hospital Evansville is coming down.

A release shows that’s set to happen at 7 a.m. on July, 31.

The smokestack is located on Cherry Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 4th Street.

Officials say the smokestack will be dismantled as part of a building improvement plan.

The Klenck Company will remove the smokestack’s bricks by hand, and the process is expected to last about a week until August 4.

According to a release, the demolition is expected to affect traffic patterns. Traffic will be closed on Cherry St. from 4th St. to the Riverwalk building adjacent to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

