School representatives holding backpack giveaway at OPS Night at the Dust Bowl

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - School representatives with Owensboro Public Schools say they will be at Kendall-Perkins Park Friday night for their OPS Night at the Dust Bowl.

According to school officials, that’s happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

They say they will be at the park handing out free backpacks and school supplies to students.

OPS will also be sharing information with families about online registration, and more tools for them to use.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.