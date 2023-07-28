Birthday Club
Rexing Companies announces purchase of old Kmart building

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rexing Companies announced on Friday another investment in the Evansville region with the purchase of 2600 S. Kentucky Avenue, which was originally build for Kmart.

Rexing Companies is a one-stop-shop for logistics, supply chain management, and warehousing.

According to a release, they will continue to use the Kentucky Ave. property as a warehouse, but have plans to improve the building.

Officials say this will allow the property to operate at maximum efficiency.

“We are excited to redevelop this area of Evansville and look forward to continuing our role in the local economy,” said Dylan Rexing, CEO of Rexing Companies.

