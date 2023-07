POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Posey County, a man has been arrested after he violated a no contact order.

Officials say Jorge Gonzalez is being held in the Posey County jail for the violation stemming back to pending child molestation charges out of Orange County, Indiana.

Gonzalez’s bond has since been revoked in the Orange County case.

