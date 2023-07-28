Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

New Crumbl Cookies officially opening in Evansville

New Crumbl Cookies officially opening in Evansville
New Crumbl Cookies officially opening in Evansville(none)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The west side Crumbl Cookies location is officially set to open its doors next week.

That opening is set to happen next Friday, August 4.

The grand opening menu will feature six of the over 200 weekly rotating flavors.

This new location is also employing 50 people.

The store will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and, from 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Preliminary manner of deaths released for McLean Co. women
Reports of the crash came in just after noon Thursday.
UPDATE: Evansville man seriously hurt in Illinois plane crash
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Traffic Alert: Traffic backed up on Lloyd Expressway due to crash
Traffic Alert: Traffic backed up on Lloyd Expressway due to crash
Luke Schmitz
Man arrested for robbery of motel guest in Evansville

Latest News

Select Specialty Hospital’s Landmark Smokestack set for demolition
Select Specialty Hospital’s Landmark Smokestack set for demolition
Rexing Companies announces purchase of old Kmart building
Rexing Companies announces purchase of old Kmart building
ISP warning residents of asphalt scam in southern Ind. area
ISP warning residents of asphalt scam in southern Ind. area
Body found inside Harriet Street house
Woman found dead inside abandoned home on Harriet Street identified