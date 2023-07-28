New Crumbl Cookies officially opening in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The west side Crumbl Cookies location is officially set to open its doors next week.

That opening is set to happen next Friday, August 4.

The grand opening menu will feature six of the over 200 weekly rotating flavors.

This new location is also employing 50 people.

The store will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and, from 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

