Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Muhlenberg County Schools hosting back to school fest

Muhlenberg NAACP hosting county back to school fest
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Friday, It’s the Muhlenberg County Schools “Aim For Success Back 2 School Fest.”

Organizers say the event is hosted by the Muhlenberg County NAACP.

The fest will be held at the high school Friday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Officials say you can get free school supplies, meet the school staff, and meet other students.

If you pre-register for the event, you can also be entered to win some door prizes.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Preliminary manner of deaths released for McLean Co. women
Reports of the crash came in just after noon Thursday.
Plane that departed from Evansville crashes in Illinois, 2 hurt
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Traffic Alert: Traffic backed up on Lloyd Expressway due to crash
Traffic Alert: Traffic backed up on Lloyd Expressway due to crash
Luke Schmitz
Man arrested for robbery of motel guest in Evansville

Latest News

Henderson County Colonels hires new baseball head coach
Henderson County Colonels hires new baseball head coach
7/28 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
7/28 Friday Sunrise Headlines
7/28 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Muhlenberg NAACP hosting county back to school fest
Muhlenberg NAACP hosting county back to school fest