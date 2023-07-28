Muhlenberg County Schools hosting back to school fest
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Friday, It’s the Muhlenberg County Schools “Aim For Success Back 2 School Fest.”
Organizers say the event is hosted by the Muhlenberg County NAACP.
The fest will be held at the high school Friday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Officials say you can get free school supplies, meet the school staff, and meet other students.
If you pre-register for the event, you can also be entered to win some door prizes.
