Millions in affordable housing grants approved for Gibson and Pike counties

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Nine projects received grants today from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, including two in the Tri-State.

Oakland Gardens in Oakland City has been awarded $1.5 million to build eight affordable rental units.

In Petersburg, White River Landing is getting just short of $1.5 million to build six affordable rental units.

The funding is dedicated to creating more affordable housing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.