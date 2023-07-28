Birthday Club
Millions in affordable housing grants approved for Gibson and Pike counties

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Nine projects received grants today from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, including two in the Tri-State.

Oakland Gardens in Oakland City has been awarded $1.5 million to build eight affordable rental units.

In Petersburg, White River Landing is getting just short of $1.5 million to build six affordable rental units.

The funding is dedicated to creating more affordable housing.

