Millions in affordable housing grants approved for Gibson and Pike counties
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Nine projects received grants today from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, including two in the Tri-State.
Oakland Gardens in Oakland City has been awarded $1.5 million to build eight affordable rental units.
In Petersburg, White River Landing is getting just short of $1.5 million to build six affordable rental units.
The funding is dedicated to creating more affordable housing.
