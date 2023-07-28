Local hit-and-run numbers tell eye-opening story

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers have responded to over 2,000 hit-and-runs in just the last five years in Owensboro.

But out of those, only around 200 cases resulted in a citation. That’s all according to numbers 14 News received after submitting a records request.

We talked with Lt. Tristan Russelburg from the Owensboro Police Department who says the biggest challenge in finding the drivers is a lack of evidence.

“You may as a witness not come forward because you have a very small detail such as ‘I only saw the color of the car’, and yeah that small detail in itself may not help us solve the case, but when we have a few witnesses with small details we can put that stuff together,” he explains.

Officials say many hit-and-runs happen with parked cars in neighborhoods and it can be a while before the owner of the vehicle notices.

“Part of the problem that we have is a lot of those are vehicles that are parked on the side of a residential street where you may not notice for a day or so that somebody struck your vehicle,” says EPD Sgt. Ann Gray. “We have a hit-and-run unit, they at least try to investigate all of them but there’s so many of them that come in that they have no idea when the damage even happened.”

We’re told pieces of vehicles left at the scene or paint on cars are ways they can solve the case.

Russelburg says he encourages witnesses who see the crash to come forward.

Coming up Friday night at 10, our Liz DeSantis will have more on the hit-and-run situation in Owensboro, as well as the numbers for Evansville.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.