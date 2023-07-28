Birthday Club
ISP warning residents of asphalt scam in southern Ind. area
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are warning Hoosiers of an asphalt scam in the southern Indiana area.

According to a release, on Wednesday, July 26, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding three men who told the victim they were an asphalt company and offered to reseal their driveway.

Officials say while two of the suspects distracted the victim, the third man went into the home and stole money and other valuables.

A release shows the three men were driving a white F-150 pickup truck with a red 4x4 emblem.

Officials say the men where described as possibly white, two of them with a darker tanned appearance, and one as tall wearing a high-visible orange shirt.

ISP says if a truck, or anyone matching the above-descriptions approaches you, contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411), Indiana State Police Jasper Post at 812-482-1441, Indiana State Police Evansville Post at 812-867-2079 or any local law enforcement agency.

