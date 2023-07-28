Birthday Club
ISP: Two arrested on drug charges in Dubois Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Indiana State Police, two people were arrested on drug charges in Dubois County.

Officials say that Lyndon Coffey of Louisville and Amber Hobby of Dale, Indiana were pulled over during a traffic stop for speeding. The ISP trooper on scene said that he became suspicious of drug activity in the car.

ISP says they searched the vehicle using a K-9 and found meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and more.

Both Coffey and Hobby are facing multiple drug possession charges.

