Horse racing returning to Churchill Downs this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - After weeks without horse racing in Louisville, officials announced racing will return to Churchill Downs this fall.

The decision to move to the Ellis Park in Henderson came after 12 horses died during Churchill’s spring meet.

That investigation continues, but horses will race at Churchill once again, starting September 14.

Churchill’s CEO says the track has plans for new safety protocols, but no “material changes” will be made to the track’s surface.

