Henderson Police reminding public of ‘Lock it or Lose it’ campaign after theft reports

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department wants to remind the public of the ‘Lock it or Lose it’ campaign.

They say since Sunday, they have responded to five calls for stolen vehicles.

During that time, three firearms were also reported stolen from unlocked cars.

Officers say they are reminding people to take out anything valuable from your vehicle.

They also say to make sure your car is locked at night.

