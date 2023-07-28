Birthday Club
Henderson County Colonels hires new baseball head coach

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Colonels baseball team has a new head coach.

That new coach is Ted Thompson.

Officials say Thompson has over 29 years of coaching experience.

According to a press release, he scouted for the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Since 2017, he has been the head baseball coach at Tecumseh High school.

Thompson says that he, his wife, and four kids are excited to be a part of the community.

He says he is looking forward to getting started.

