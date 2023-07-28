‘Hands Over Henderson’ school supply event to be held Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The ‘Hands Over Henderson’ school supply giveaway event is being held on Saturday.

Officials say the event is being put on by the Henderson Police Department and the Henderson NAACP.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JFK Center on South Alvasia Street for free.

Event organizers say it’s first come, first serve for school supplies.

Police say there will be backpacks, pencils, paper, child safety ID cards and more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.