Habitat for Humanity to host warehouse sale in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County is hosting a warehouse sale on Saturday.

Officials say 100 percent of the proceeds will go to purchasing building supplies to continue their mission of building affordable homes for families and individuals in need.

Habitat for Humanity says due to rising costs of building supplies, the costs of building new homes are at an all-time high.

The warehouse sale will take place at 2930 West 4th Street in Owensboro starting at 8 a.m.

