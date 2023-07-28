GCSO: Man arrested on multiple charges. including motorcycle theft

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s Office officials say a man was arrested Friday morning on various charges that range from vehicle theft to marijuana possession.

According to a press release, at 10:26 a.m. deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 950 West and County Road 750 South in Gibson County in reference to a motorcycle accident.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found 30-year-old Cory Leister of Owensville unconscious near a Kawasaki motorcycle.

Officials were able to get Leister to wake up and hold him up while Gibson County medics were on the way.

Deputies say while waiting for medics to arrive, they discovered that Leister had an outstanding warrant through Gibson County for domestic battery. At that point deputies place Leister into custody.

According to the press release, during the investigation, it was discovered that the motorcycle Leister was driving was reported stolen. Deputies then found marijuana and methamphetamine on him during a search.

Deputies say Leister was eventually transported to the hospital to have him medically cleared and then booked into the Gibson County Jail.

Officials say Leister has been charged with domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, theft of entire vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

Leister’s bond is currently set at $1,500.

