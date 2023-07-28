Birthday Club
7/28 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Right now, we are on our third alert day as excessive heat continues to impact the Tri-State.

14 First Alert Meteorologist Byron Douglas has a look at how hot it already is outside.

A former Owensboro superintendent is now in jail after officials say he had a relationship with an adult aged student at another school.

It stems from a Kentucky State Police investigation that started in May.

The Webster County coroner has released the manner of death for two Mclean County women.

Officials saying Bonnie Mayes and Reginia Payne were found dead after going missing last week.

In Louisville, police say that officer Nikolas Wilt is about to be released from the hospital.

It comes after he was shot responding to the Old National Bank mass shooting in April.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

