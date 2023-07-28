Birthday Club
Firefighters help kids at summer care cool off in extreme heat

Kids in Princeton play in the water from fire hoses(Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Some kids in Princeton got to enjoy the summer and stay cool in the high temperatures.

Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 spent part of Thursday at St. Joe’s Summer Camp.

Summer break is winding down, so firefighters let the kids run through the water from their fire hoses.

Officials say it was a wet and wild day, and it looks like the kids had fun too.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

