EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8:00 p.m. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create the potential for heat illnesses, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...limit your exposure to the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors that may not have air conditioning.

Sunny skies and breezy as high temperatures climb into the upper 90s-100. The afternoon heat index will reach 106 to 113. The only relief will be in the form of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Tonight, it will be mostly clear and muggy as low temps drop into the mid to upper 70s. The last time we reached 100-degrees was July 5th and 6th, 2022.

Saturday (Heat Advisory) , partly sunny to mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms as high temps ease into the low to mid-90s. The heat index will lower to 105. There is a marginal threat of a few severe thunderstorms. The primary concern is brief damaging winds.

Sunday, mostly sunny and not as hot as high temperatures drop to near 90-degrees.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.