Evansville shows off new WWII Heritage City sign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming up Highway 41 from Henderson, you’ll see new signs as you enter Evansville recognizing the city as a World War II Heritage City.

As 14 News told you back in December, the National Parks Service designated Evansville as a Heritage City.

You can explore Evansville WWII heritage by visiting the LST-325, Evansville Wartime Museum and the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science’s exhibit on the city’s legacy.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.