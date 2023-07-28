Evansville man found guilty in ‘horrific’ stalking, arson case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man could be facing up to 38 years in prison after police say he stalked a woman and threatened to torture her children.

Nikolas Jordan was found guilty of arson and stalking, both of which are felony charges, according to Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers.

Authorities say Jordan found the female victim on Facebook last year and exchanged phone numbers.

The next day, sources tell us Jordan sent the victim over 350 text messages, many of which were threats of violence towards the victim and her children.

According to a press release, some of the messages mentioned torturing the children, killing them and burning their house down.

Authorities say Jordan also poured a flammable liquid on her neighbor’s car and set it on fire.

“Law enforcement, including my office, was able to gather solid evidence to convict this Defendant who worked hard to intimidate the victim in this case by threatening her and her children in a string of horrific messages which ended in a fire,” says Moers. “The Office of the Prosecutor is charged with prosecuting matters on behalf of the State of Indiana—this sort of activity threatens the peace and dignity of the place we live in and I commend all who worked to send this highly dangerous person behind bars. Let it be known, we will proceed with all of the tools, man-power, and evidence we have to obtain justice.”

After the trial, we’re told Jordan admitted a Habitual Offender Enhancement. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 25, 2023.

