Evansville Harrison High School Football Preview

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 Sports high school football previews roll right along. Up next, the Harrison Warriors.

Harrison is looking to continue to build off of last year’s 3-7 season. Here’s what Head Coach Moe Sutton and his Harrison Warriors were saying at practice this week.

“We’ve been trying to build a team. Last season we had a bunch of people quitting, and getting down on everybody. This year, we’re trying to build a team,” said Junior Tight End Brooks Thomas. “When someone does a mistake, we pick ‘em up, tell ‘em what to do, tell ‘em how to get better that’s it. We won two or three games last year, we’re looking to win more, I use that as motivation.”

“Football has been down for a long time around here, and we’re rebuilding every single year, we’re getting better every year,” said Coach Moe Sutton. “We want to get better every year. We’re trying to build a program step by step. It’s hard to get kids interested in a losing program, but we’ve won one more game every season, so there’s been a bit more of a buzz about Harrison football. Our goal is to win one more, and we know that it’s a slow process, it’s not going to be an easy fix. Our biggest strong suit will be our offense, our defense normally comes around, I think our offense, we have a quarterback battle going on. Harrison football is building and we’re coming back and trying to build the pride of the East side.”

“This year, we’re trying to get more chemistry together as a team, because we’ve got a lot of young guys, so we’re trying to get them to understand how we do things around here,” said Senior Outside Linebacker Tanner Yarbrough. “Being a team isn’t really always working together or doing the same job, it’s doing our jobs on our own to become a team and get one objective done. Our runningbacks are definitely in more shape this year, our linebackers look great. Be ready for Harrison football this year.”

Harrison looks to break a streak of season opening week losses to Evansville Reitz. Those two teams face off on August 18.

