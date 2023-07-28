EGSC makes changes ahead of first day of school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, the East Gibson School Corporation has officially closed the doors of the Francisco Elementary building.

Superintendent James Wilson says EGSC student enrollment is declining, and the closure was necessary to keep other schools operating.

Superintendent Wilson said, “I think that most of the community understands it, that you can’t have an elementary school with four or five kids in the classroom.”

With the closure comes many changes for the new school year.

“Two of the buildings ended up having under 100 students in it and you just can’t really operate like that, so we decided to go to a primary and intermediate scenario,” said Wilson.

EGSC decided to consolidate its grades to one primary building and one intermediate, all under the Wood Memorial name.

“We’re going to do everything we can do with the leadership team, everybody scattered throughout these buildings, to give the students the best possible education that we can and not only survive but thrive,” said Wilson.

All Pre-K through second grade students in East Gibson will now attend Wood Memorial Primary in the former Oak City Elementary building.

Third through fifth grade students will attend Wood Memorial Intermediate in the former Barton Township elementary building.

Sixth grade students will be shifted to Wood Memorial Middle while the high school remains unchanged.

With building and grade changes, bus routes will also change.

Students who take the bus will first be dropped at the main Oak city campus, those third through fifth grade will then be shuttled to the Barton building from there.

A shuttle will also bring those kids to the main campus to get on a bus for afternoon home drop-offs.

Superintendent Wilson says if you have any remaining questions about how the new school year will operate, feel free to visit or call the corporations office at 812-749-4755.

