Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

City prepares celebration for Fulton Park mural court dedication

Fulton Park mural court
Fulton Park mural court(Mayor’s Office / City of Evansville)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -- Evansville city officials are ready to celebrate after months of renovations at the Fulton Park basketball court.

19nine and Project Backboard teamed up to renovate the court, which now features a custom mural of Evansville.

[Related: New basketball court at Fulton Park to also be a mural]

Organizers are hosting a court dedication today at 3:00 p.m. and will have a free youth skills camp hosted by the EVSC high school coaches, open runs and live music.

We’re told the first 100 youth campers will be given a free t-shirt at the event and the local community can show their support by buying a commemorative 19nine t-shirt.

After the court dedication, 19nine is hosting a Back to School event benefiting the EVSC with a pop-up retail location at Central High School.

The court dedication runs until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Preliminary manner of deaths released for McLean Co. women
Reports of the crash came in just after noon Thursday.
UPDATE: Evansville man seriously hurt in Illinois plane crash
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Traffic Alert: Traffic backed up on Lloyd Expressway due to crash
Traffic Alert: Traffic backed up on Lloyd Expressway due to crash
Luke Schmitz
Man arrested for robbery of motel guest in Evansville

Latest News

GCSO: Man arrested on multiple charges. including motorcycle theft
GCSO: Man arrested on multiple charges, including motorcycle theft
New Fear Eves
That’s a wrap! Horror movie shot in Owensboro finishes filming
New Crumbl Cookies officially opening in Evansville
New Crumbl Cookies officially opening in Evansville
Select Specialty Hospital’s Landmark Smokestack set for demolition
Select Specialty Hospital’s Landmark Smokestack set for demolition