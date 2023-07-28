City prepares celebration for Fulton Park mural court dedication

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -- Evansville city officials are ready to celebrate after months of renovations at the Fulton Park basketball court.

19nine and Project Backboard teamed up to renovate the court, which now features a custom mural of Evansville.

Organizers are hosting a court dedication today at 3:00 p.m. and will have a free youth skills camp hosted by the EVSC high school coaches, open runs and live music.

We’re told the first 100 youth campers will be given a free t-shirt at the event and the local community can show their support by buying a commemorative 19nine t-shirt.

After the court dedication, 19nine is hosting a Back to School event benefiting the EVSC with a pop-up retail location at Central High School.

The court dedication runs until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023.

