Break in the heat on Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Friday’s temps soared into the upper 90s with heat index values nearing 110. An air quality alert is in effect through midnight Friday night. The excessive heat warning will continue through Friday night, and the heat advisory continues through Saturday evening Temps on Saturday will drop into the middle 70s, but will rebound into the middle 90s by the afternoon. A weak cold front will sag south from the Great Lakes on Saturday afternoon and allow some cooler air to flow into the Tri-State. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible. Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday will be noticeably cooler with highs near 90. Unsettled weather through much of next week. We’ll have a daily chance for scattered storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.