BBQ festival draws crowds to Dawson Springs

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) -The community in Dawson Springs came out to eat some barbecue Friday.

A huge crowd showed up for the 75th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ Fest at the community center and enjoyed pulled pork sandwiches, mac and cheese and more.

Vice Chair of the Community Center Board, Kathy Nichols, says the festival started to raise money to build the community center all those years ago.

She says the tradition is so important because it is a reunion of sorts for family and friends.

”It gives a purpose and to be a part of this, you want it to be here. Next year, in five years, in ten years. You want people to know what it is,” she says. “And I don’t think there may be communities our size that have held on to an even for 75 years but I never heard of one.”

The festivities continue with a street fair tonight, followed by a 5K Saturday morning.

