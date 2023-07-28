Assisted living facility residents shop for school supplies for nonprofit fundraiser

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Heritage Woods of Newburgh took a few of their residents to shop for school supplies for a charity’s fundraiser Thursday.

Heritage Woods is an assisted living community for individuals 62-year-old and up.

Officials say they work to provide their residents with opportunities to serve the community in different ways, and donating to the charity was one way.

Carolyn Holland, along with other residents of the living community, “brainstormed” about a charity they could help. They decided to help with Black Nurses of Evansville and Tri-State Advocates Incorporated (BNE), school supply drive.

Officials say the BNE donation supplies will go towards low income and underrepresented families in Evansville.

“Well we get an opportunity to do something for someone else. Because we can’t go out just so we’re fortunate enough that Heritage Woods is giving us you know this opportunity and I don’t have little kids anymore so it’s interesting to see what they use now from when mine were small,” and Holland.

Resident, Elaine Bruner says she too jumped at the opportunity to gather school supplies for BNE. She says shopping for the underserved families reminded her of when she ‘Back-2-School’ shopped for her children.

“It’s fun because it takes me back to when I had kids and was doing it for real. It’s fun and we know everybody needs it now with the prices of everything going crazy. it’s a good thing that we can do,” said Bruner.

The residents were able to purchase binders, markers, glue sticks, crayons, pencils, backpacks and other supplies.

Bruner says there is no better time than now to give back. She, along with the other residents, shared how interesting it was to see how much school supplies have changed since their children were in school.

Many of the residents said they hadn’t shopped for school supplies since 30 to 40 years ago, until now.

The residents will be dropping off their donations at Memorial Baptist Church in Evansville.

