Volunteer Lawyer Program of Southwestern Indiana host clinics for people facing eviction
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People in Vanderburgh County who facing eviction have some assistance out they may not know about.
The Volunteer Lawyer Program of Southwestern Indiana hosts clinics, giving struggling tenants a chance to get free advice from lawyers.
The clinics are open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and every other Thursday at lunch time.
Attorneys say they can give much needed advice to those in need.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.