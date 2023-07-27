Volunteer Lawyer Program of Southwestern Indiana host clinics for people facing eviction

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People in Vanderburgh County who facing eviction have some assistance out they may not know about.

The Volunteer Lawyer Program of Southwestern Indiana hosts clinics, giving struggling tenants a chance to get free advice from lawyers.

The clinics are open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and every other Thursday at lunch time.

Attorneys say they can give much needed advice to those in need.

