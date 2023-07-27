Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Volunteer Lawyer Program of Southwestern Indiana host clinics for people facing eviction

Volunteer Lawyer Program of Southwestern Indiana host clinics for people facing eviction
By Brian Cissell
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People in Vanderburgh County who facing eviction have some assistance out they may not know about.

The Volunteer Lawyer Program of Southwestern Indiana hosts clinics, giving struggling tenants a chance to get free advice from lawyers.

The clinics are open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and every other Thursday at lunch time.

Attorneys say they can give much needed advice to those in need.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms
Victoria Alcorn
Bethel Manor CFO accused of stealing thousands of dollars
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Preliminary manner of deaths released for McLean Co. women
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation

Latest News

Assisted living facility residents school supply shop for nonprofit fundraiser
Assisted living facility residents shop for school supplies for nonprofit fundraiser
Henderson leaders deliver state of the city and county address
Henderson leaders deliver state of the city and county address
The new site will include information on prominent cold cases.
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office to unveil updated website with info on cold cases
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested