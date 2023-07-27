United Way of Henderson Co. makes funding changes for nonprofits

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nonprofit organizations may have to look for other places to get funding in Henderson County next year.

The United Way of Henderson County held an information session about funding changes at the Henderson County Public Library.

What were the changes? They’re now giving 10 to12 grants to nonprofits instead of 18 to 20 like they have been.

Right now they have a partner agency model, which means there are almost 20 nonprofits currently counting on grant money from United Way.

“We have had just a small group of organizations that we’ve worked with, and when I say worked with; we’ve advocated for, raised money for and given out to those organizations. But, times have changed,” said United Way of Henderson County Executive Director Melissa Clements.

After the announcement, they’re moving to what they call an impact model.

This means they’re offering less grants, but they say it leaves more room for collaboration.

“I don’t wish or hope the funding changes at all for some of these organizations. What we hope is some of these organizations partner together and do bigger and better things as a team,” Clements said.

The new changes mean all nonprofits can apply for their grants.

But not everyone will receive one.

“Yes, hard decisions will be made, we don’t have an endless amount of money,” Clements said.

The United Way board will make those decisions by evaluating who needs it most.

“We’re not trying to defund anyone. Funding has changed. The lens looks a little different when it comes to funding and we have to start working closer together and helping those dollars go farther,” Clements said.

Some organizations also think it will make those dollars go further.

“I think it’s a great thing. I think the more you can collaborate, the more people you can affect and the more families you can affect,” said Henderson Boys & Girls Club CEO, Steve Winkler.

“We believe that this funding model will help our community in the long run for long-term sustainability,” Clements said.

