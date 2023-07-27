Tri-State police monitor roads for National Speed Awareness Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is campaigning for people to watch their speed with National Speed Awareness Day on Wednesday.

The campaign enforces safe driving, specifically in zones with high crash rates and areas of construction.

The enforcement is part of a blitz funded by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and National Transport and Safety Authority.

This afternoon, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office had 12 deputies out.

One of those deputies, Craig Carroll, says maintaining posted speed limits is the easiest way to keep the roads safe from potential accidents.

Deputy Carroll says, “The speed limits are set there for a reason. Every roadway that has a speed limit, that limit has been determined by a study, by formulas and that is the safest speed recommended for that specific roadway.”

By midafternoon, the Sheriff’s office had made 133 traffic stops for reckless, speeding or distracted driving.

Major Matt Corn, with the Sheriff’s office, says the increase in deputies out today wasn’t to issue more tickets, but instead, warn drivers to stay focused and maintain posted speed limits.

The Evansville Police Department is also helping to keep the city roads safe.

EPD Public Information Officer, Sgt. Anna Gray, says “Traffic enforcement is one of our biggest duties as far as law enforcement and the reason behind it is because speeding and distracted driving causes crashes so when we can prevent things on the front end of it pulling people over, education the public you know things like that helps.”

The Evansville Police Department says they’ve conducted 155 speeding traffic stops where a warning or citation had been issued, just this year alone.

Law enforcement officials are trying to bring this number down and urge you to remain focused while driving and maintain posted speed limits.

