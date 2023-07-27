Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Tri-State police monitor roads for National Speed Awareness Day

Tri-State police monitor roads for National Speed Awareness Day
By Haley Kerby
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is campaigning for people to watch their speed with National Speed Awareness Day on Wednesday.

The campaign enforces safe driving, specifically in zones with high crash rates and areas of construction.

The enforcement is part of a blitz funded by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and National Transport and Safety Authority.

This afternoon, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office had 12 deputies out.

One of those deputies, Craig Carroll, says maintaining posted speed limits is the easiest way to keep the roads safe from potential accidents.

Deputy Carroll says, “The speed limits are set there for a reason. Every roadway that has a speed limit, that limit has been determined by a study, by formulas and that is the safest speed recommended for that specific roadway.”

By midafternoon, the Sheriff’s office had made 133 traffic stops for reckless, speeding or distracted driving.

Major Matt Corn, with the Sheriff’s office, says the increase in deputies out today wasn’t to issue more tickets, but instead, warn drivers to stay focused and maintain posted speed limits.

The Evansville Police Department is also helping to keep the city roads safe.

EPD Public Information Officer, Sgt. Anna Gray, says “Traffic enforcement is one of our biggest duties as far as law enforcement and the reason behind it is because speeding and distracted driving causes crashes so when we can prevent things on the front end of it pulling people over, education the public you know things like that helps.”

The Evansville Police Department says they’ve conducted 155 speeding traffic stops where a warning or citation had been issued, just this year alone.

Law enforcement officials are trying to bring this number down and urge you to remain focused while driving and maintain posted speed limits.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms
Victoria Alcorn
Bethel Manor CFO accused of stealing thousands of dollars
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Dispatch: Crash involving semi closes Owensboro Blue Bridge
Crash in Spencer County causing traffic jam near Blue Bridge
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation

Latest News

United Way of Henderson County makes funding changes for nonprofits
United Way of Henderson Co. makes funding changes for nonprofits
Tri-State community takes precautions while being outdoors in extreme heat
Tri-State community takes precautions while being outdoors in extreme heat
Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates multi-vehicle accident on SR 161
Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates multi-vehicle accident on SR 161
Fire heavily damages Princeton home
Fire heavily damages Princeton home