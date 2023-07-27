Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Traffic backed up on Lloyd Expressway due to crash

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Traffic is currently backed up on the Lloyd Expressway.

We’re told that crash happened in the westbound lane of the expressway near Weinbach Avenue.

Our 14 News crews says they saw at least three cars involved.

Pictures sent in from a viewer show police and an ambulance are on scene.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

