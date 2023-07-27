Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Right now, we are on alert for excessive heat across the Tri-State.

14 First Alert Meteorologist Byron Douglas has a look at how hot it will get.

With heat warnings across our area, doctors are telling people to be aware for signs of heat strike and other illnesses.

Officials saying to limit your time outside if you can.

A former Evansville Parks Director has pled guilty to several forgery and counterfeit charges.

Police saying Brain Holtz cost the city thousands of dollars.

A big traffic alert update for parents in Henderson.

Officials say parts of Kentucky Highway 351 will open for morning and afternoon traffic by the start of the school year.

