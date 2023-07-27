Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

7/27 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Right now, we are on alert for excessive heat across the Tri-State.

14 First Alert Meteorologist Byron Douglas has a look at how hot it will get.

With heat warnings across our area, doctors are telling people to be aware for signs of heat strike and other illnesses.

Officials saying to limit your time outside if you can.

A former Evansville Parks Director has pled guilty to several forgery and counterfeit charges.

Police saying Brain Holtz cost the city thousands of dollars.

A big traffic alert update for parents in Henderson.

Officials say parts of Kentucky Highway 351 will open for morning and afternoon traffic by the start of the school year.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms
Victoria Alcorn
Bethel Manor CFO accused of stealing thousands of dollars
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation
Brian Holtz
Former Evansville Parks Director reaches plea deal in forgery case

Latest News

7/27 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriter’s Festival kicks off Wednesday
Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriter’s Festival kicks off Wednesday
Technology Interest Group meets to discuss innovative ideas Wednesday
Technology Interest Group meets to discuss innovative ideas Wednesday
‘Summer Sizzler’ block party to be hosted Thursday in Henderson
‘Summer Sizzler’ block party to be hosted Thursday in Henderson