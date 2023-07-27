Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Technology Interest Group meets to discuss innovative ideas Wednesday

Technology Interest Group meets to discuss innovative ideas Wednesday
By Travis Onyett
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Technology Interest Group met as part of their bi-monthly meetings on Wednesday.

Officials say the meeting is for students, hobbyists and professionals alike to talk about technology projects and ideas.

It’s a networking event for those in the tech world, according to E-REP.

The goal is to advance personal projects and build skills.

“I’m hoping that, as people get together and network, some of us will have successful business ideas,” said Technology Interest Group facilitator, Dan Dresselhaus. “We’ll be able to increase innovation and entrepreneurship in Evansville.”

If you’d like to hear about when they meet next, we’ll have a link to their email list that you can sign up here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms
Victoria Alcorn
Bethel Manor CFO accused of stealing thousands of dollars
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Dispatch: Crash involving semi closes Owensboro Blue Bridge
Crash in Spencer County causing traffic jam near Blue Bridge
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation

Latest News

‘Summer Sizzler’ block party to be hosted Thursday in Henderson
‘Summer Sizzler’ block party to be hosted Thursday in Henderson
Tri-State police monitor roads for National Speed Awareness Day
Tri-State police monitor roads for National Speed Awareness Day
United Way of Henderson County makes funding changes for nonprofits
United Way of Henderson Co. makes funding changes for nonprofits
Tri-State community takes precautions while being outdoors in extreme heat
Tri-State community takes precautions while being outdoors in extreme heat