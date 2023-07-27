Technology Interest Group meets to discuss innovative ideas Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Technology Interest Group met as part of their bi-monthly meetings on Wednesday.

Officials say the meeting is for students, hobbyists and professionals alike to talk about technology projects and ideas.

It’s a networking event for those in the tech world, according to E-REP.

The goal is to advance personal projects and build skills.

“I’m hoping that, as people get together and network, some of us will have successful business ideas,” said Technology Interest Group facilitator, Dan Dresselhaus. “We’ll be able to increase innovation and entrepreneurship in Evansville.”

If you’d like to hear about when they meet next, we’ll have a link to their email list that you can sign up here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.