‘Summer Sizzler’ block party to be hosted Thursday in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Thursday in Henderson, the ‘Summer Sizzler’ block party kicks off.

Officials say block party will take place at Audubon Kid’s Zone on Powell Street. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be food, community theater, talent show performances, live music, games and more.

Event officials say they’re making sure you can even beat the heat with slip and slides, sprinklers, and water games.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.