Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

‘Summer Sizzler’ block party to be hosted Thursday in Henderson

‘Summer Sizzler’ block party to be hosted Thursday in Henderson
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Thursday in Henderson, the ‘Summer Sizzler’ block party kicks off.

Officials say block party will take place at Audubon Kid’s Zone on Powell Street. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be food, community theater, talent show performances, live music, games and more.

Event officials say they’re making sure you can even beat the heat with slip and slides, sprinklers, and water games.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms
Victoria Alcorn
Bethel Manor CFO accused of stealing thousands of dollars
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Dispatch: Crash involving semi closes Owensboro Blue Bridge
Crash in Spencer County causing traffic jam near Blue Bridge
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation

Latest News

Technology Interest Group meets to discuss innovative ideas Wednesday
Technology Interest Group meets to discuss innovative ideas Wednesday
Tri-State police monitor roads for National Speed Awareness Day
Tri-State police monitor roads for National Speed Awareness Day
United Way of Henderson County makes funding changes for nonprofits
United Way of Henderson Co. makes funding changes for nonprofits
Tri-State community takes precautions while being outdoors in extreme heat
Tri-State community takes precautions while being outdoors in extreme heat