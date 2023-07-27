Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriter’s Festival kicks off Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first night of the Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriter’s Festival took place in downtown Henderson on Wednesday.

Musicians took turns playing their handwritten songs at Rookies and The Elm.

One country artist has travelled from Nashville to perform in the festival for 10 years.

Joel Shewmake has co-wrote a song with several big artists, including Brad Paisley. He says he always comes back for the community.

”Everybody’s so nice around here, made a lot of great friends and sometimes,” said Shewmake. “This is the only time I get to see some of these friends. Just the hospitality is unmatched.”

The festival will continue through the week and end on Saturday.

