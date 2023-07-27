Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriter’s Festival kicks off Wednesday

Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriter’s Festival kicks off Wednesday
By Travis Onyett
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first night of the Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriter’s Festival took place in downtown Henderson on Wednesday.

Musicians took turns playing their handwritten songs at Rookies and The Elm.

One country artist has travelled from Nashville to perform in the festival for 10 years.

Joel Shewmake has co-wrote a song with several big artists, including Brad Paisley. He says he always comes back for the community.

”Everybody’s so nice around here, made a lot of great friends and sometimes,” said Shewmake. “This is the only time I get to see some of these friends. Just the hospitality is unmatched.”

The festival will continue through the week and end on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms
Victoria Alcorn
Bethel Manor CFO accused of stealing thousands of dollars
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation
Brian Holtz
Former Evansville Parks Director reaches plea deal in forgery case

Latest News

Technology Interest Group meets to discuss innovative ideas Wednesday
Technology Interest Group meets to discuss innovative ideas Wednesday
‘Summer Sizzler’ block party to be hosted Thursday in Henderson
‘Summer Sizzler’ block party to be hosted Thursday in Henderson
Tri-State police monitor roads for National Speed Awareness Day
Tri-State police monitor roads for National Speed Awareness Day
United Way of Henderson County makes funding changes for nonprofits
United Way of Henderson Co. makes funding changes for nonprofits