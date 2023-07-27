Birthday Club
Preliminary manner of deaths released for McLean Co. women

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County Coroner says the deaths of the two women who were found after they went missing have been ruled accidental.

He says that’s the preliminary results of their autopsies.

80-year-old Bonnie Mayes and 59-year-old Reginia Payne were found in their car Tuesday in the Green River.

Authorities say it was near Onton in Webster County, across the river from Beech Grove.

The pair went missing after a trip to a Sonic Friday night in Owensboro.

