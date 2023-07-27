Plane that departed from Evansville crashes in Illinois, 2 hurt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plane that departed from Evansville crashed Thursday in DeKalb County, Illinois.

Officials say crews were called to a downed 1969 Cessna 177B just outside of the DeKalb Airport.

That’s in northern Illinois.

Officials say two men were hurt.

FlightAware shows the plane left Evansville at 10:10 a.m. and went down at 12:31 p.m.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The website for EVV Pilots Club shows the plane belongs to the club.

We’ve reached out, and we’ll keep you updated.

