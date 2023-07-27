Birthday Club
Morganfield Elementary School to receive school supplies from donors

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Morganfield Elementary students won’t have to worry about hunting down school supplies thanks to generous donors in the community.

Morganfield Elementary School said students will be provided with all of their school supplies except for a backpack.

The school made a post on Facebook saying they are very fortunate to live in such a giving community.

