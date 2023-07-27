Morganfield Elementary School to receive school supplies from donors

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Morganfield Elementary students won’t have to worry about hunting down school supplies thanks to generous donors in the community.

Morganfield Elementary School said students will be provided with all of their school supplies except for a backpack.

The school made a post on Facebook saying they are very fortunate to live in such a giving community.

