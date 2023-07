POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Posey County, students will have the chance to receive school supplies at a giveaway on Thursday.

The giveaway takes place at Marrs Township Fire Department at 5 p.m. and lasts until 7 p.m.

According to a Facebook post, the giveaway is sponsored by the fire department’s ladies auxiliary.

