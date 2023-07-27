Birthday Club
Man arrested for robbery of motel guest in Evansville

Luke Schmitz
Luke Schmitz(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail on robbery charges after police say he punched a motel guest in the face and took his wallet.

Evansville Police say they were called to the Deluxe Inn on Old Business 41 late Wednesday night.

They say a victim reported a man knocked on his door. When he answered, he said the man punched him in the face.

The victim said they struggled for a bit, until the man spotted his wallet, took it, and then ran off.

Police say the victim had a cut and a bloody lip.

He told officers there was $220 in his wallet.

Police say they spotted a man matching the suspect’s description walking near the Arrowhead Motel.

They say the man, Luke Schmitz, had $228 in his front pocket.

Police say the victim identified Schmitz as the man who robbed him.

According to the affidavit, Schmitz told another man in the area that he had just knocked someone out at the Deluxe Inn.

Police say a K9 was able to find the victim’s wallet. They say it was found in the same area that another officer responding to the robbery had seen Schmitz walking.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

