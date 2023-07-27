KY Hwy 351 expected to be open for school traffic

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert that parents in Henderson County will be happy to hear will be in effect soon.

Officials say KY Highway 351 near the 41 overpass is expected to be open for morning and afternoon traffic by the start of the school year.

Some of those lanes one the highway were restricted this summer for work on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

Officials say work is expected to continue, but any lane closures will be scheduled outside the 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. time frame through the work week.

We will keep you updated on that as the school year begins.

Henderson County students head back to the classroom on Wednesday, August 9.

