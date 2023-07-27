Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

KY Hwy 351 expected to be open for school traffic

KY Hwy 351 expected to be open for school traffic
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert that parents in Henderson County will be happy to hear will be in effect soon.

Officials say KY Highway 351 near the 41 overpass is expected to be open for morning and afternoon traffic by the start of the school year.

Some of those lanes one the highway were restricted this summer for work on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

[Related Story: Ohio River Crossing work continues with more traffic alerts]

Officials say work is expected to continue, but any lane closures will be scheduled outside the 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. time frame through the work week.

We will keep you updated on that as the school year begins.

Henderson County students head back to the classroom on Wednesday, August 9.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms
Victoria Alcorn
Bethel Manor CFO accused of stealing thousands of dollars
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation
Brian Holtz
Former Evansville Parks Director reaches plea deal in forgery case

Latest News

KY Hwy 351 expected to be open for school traffic
KY Hwy 351 expected to be open for school traffic
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic moving smoothly after morning crash on Hwy 41
Lane restrictions planned for I-69 in Evansville
Lane restrictions planned for I-69 in Evansville
Road work generic
Road near Santa Claus closed for 2 weeks