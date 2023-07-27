Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Investigators say poor track conditions caused a 2021 Amtrak derailment in Montana that killed three

FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak...
FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak train that derailed a few days prior near Joplin, Mont., killing three people and injuring others. A piece of track was bent along a curve near the accident site and the misalignment got worse as freight trains traveled over the area, the National Transportation Safety Board said in investigative documents released on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A derailment of an Amtrak train in Montana that killed three people in 2021 was caused by poor track conditions near the accident site, federal investigators said Thursday in a final report.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s finding Thursday said the poor track conditions included a worn rail, vertical track deflection, misalignment and instability, the report found. It also found that a train inspector’s workload prevented him from doing a walking inspection of the area before the derailment.

“This tragedy is a powerful reminder that there’s no substitute for robust track inspection practices, which can prevent derailments by identifying track conditions that may deteriorate over time,” said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy.

Amtrak’s Empire Builder derailed Sept. 25, 2021, in northern Montana while en route from Chicago to Seattle and Portland, Oregon, with 154 people on board.

Thusday’s finding follows what was revealed earlier this year in the agency’s investigative documents. Investigators identified a bent track based on video footage, including from two BNSF freight trains that went around the accident curve within 90 minutes before the Amtrak derailment.

The problem got worse as the freight trains traveled over the area before the crash.

The track is owned by BNSF Railway. The three passengers who died and two who were seriously injured were in, or had just been in, an observation car that ended up on its side, the NTSB said in February.

Killed in the accident were Margie and Don Vardahoe, a Georgia couple on a cross-country trip to mark their 50th wedding anniversary, and Zachariah Schneider, 28, a software developer from Illinois.

Survivors described horrific scenes of people maimed and killed as four cars toppled and skidded down the tracks. Forty-four passengers and crew were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

First responders and residents of the rural plains near the crash site banded together to transport injured passengers to Chester, Montana, where they were given food and other assistance.

Railroad safety practices have faced renewed scrutiny after a fiery freight train derailment released toxic chemicals in Ohio in February. The crash of a Norfolk Southern train forced evacuations and raised public health concerns.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms
Victoria Alcorn
Bethel Manor CFO accused of stealing thousands of dollars
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation
Brian Holtz
Former Evansville Parks Director reaches plea deal in forgery case

Latest News

Dreamcycles
Children in foster care can get new bike through The Isaiah 1:17 Project
Catholic dioceses around the state are dealing with a surge of lawsuits.
Upstate New York Catholic diocese announces $100 million settlement for sexual abuse victims
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent...
LeBron James sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’ after Bronny’s cardiac arrest
FILE - Gun deaths are down overall, but the rate of people using them to kill themselves is up.
Report: US gun suicides reached record high in 2022