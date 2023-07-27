Birthday Club
HPD: Man arrested on felony drug possession charges

HPD: Man arrested on felony drug possession charges
HPD: Man arrested on felony drug possession charges(HPD)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police Department officials say a man was arrested on multiple drug charges Thursday morning.

According to a press release, police responded to a call that came in at 12:26 a.m. at the 300 block of Highway 2084 South in reference to a man, later identified as William Sutton, who appeared to be intoxicated and was stumbling around.

Officials say Sutton was located and appeared to be intoxicated. When authorities asked for his ID, Sutton dropped meth on the ground.

Police say they found more meth and cocaine on Sutton after searching him.

Officials say Sutton was arrested and booked on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.

