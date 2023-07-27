Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. Schools expanding mental health resources

Hopkins Co. Schools expanding mental health resources
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County School officials say they will be expanding their mental health resources this year.

According to a Facebook post, they have a team of counselors that will give support to students who may be facing challenges.

Some counselors will serve specific buildings, and some will work district wide.

Hopkins County students will go back to the classroom on Tuesday, August 15.

